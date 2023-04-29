Salman Khan FINALLY answers why he isn't married yet: 'I am afraid of...' | Aap Ki Adalat EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan FINALLY answers why he isn't married yet

Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat: After leaving the fans swooning with his power-packed performance in his recent Bollywood movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, superstar Salman Khan is here to impress with his witty answers in India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma's most-talked about show Aap Ki Adalat. Khan got candid about his personal and professional life while talking to Rajat Sharma and answered the million-dollar question about his marriage. While the whole world wait to see Salman Khan getting married, the superstar says that he is afraid now.

Salman Khan said that there must be some fault in him when Rajat Sharma asked when is he planning to get married. Salman said, ""Jab Uper Walah chahega, Sir (When God Almighty wills so). Two individuals are needed for marriage. In the first case, the marriage did not happen. When I said yes, somebody said, no. When somebody said yes, I said no. Now there is 'no' from both sides. When both sides say 'yes', the marriage will take place. There's still time. I am 57. I want this time it should be the first and last. Matlab ek biwi honi chahiye (There should be a wife)."

Salman Khan further explained that he doubts it is his fault that he isn't married because many women have left him. The superstar quipped, "all my previous girlfriends were good, the fault lies in me. When the first one left, it could have been her fault, when the second one and then the third one left, there could be faults with them, but with the fourth one, doubt creeps in whether fault lies with them or me. In the fifth case, it could have been 60:40. But when more left, it is then confirmed that it was my fault. None of them had any fault. It is only my fault. Probably a kind of fear in their mind that I may not be able to give them happiness in life. I am sure they are all happy wherever they are."

Watch the full episode of Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma here:

While Salman Khan has no desire to actively look for a girl for the wedding, he loves kids and wants to have many. When Rajat Sharma asked Khan how many children does he want, the actor said, "Many. If I have one, and another after 5-6 years, I can play with them for 20-25 years. This is called dedication, consistency, persistence."

He added, "There was no plan for a bahu, it was for kids. But the laws of India does not permit (adoption)."

Salman Khan has had a number of relationships in the industry. While he never confirmed or denied any rumours, speculations of him dating Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Zarina Khan, Claudia Ciesla, and others at some point in time were always in the headlines. Asked whether he intended to write an autobiography on his love affairs, Salman replied: "My love stories will go with me to the grave".

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected over Rs 100 core within a few days of release at the worldwide box office. Now the superstar is working on his spy franchise Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He also has Pathaan X Tiger in the pipeline with Shah Rukh Khan.

