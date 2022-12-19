Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan with Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup final; teaches him his 'signature pose'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PARIMALAITC Shah Rukh Khan and Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup final

Shah Rukh Khan was seen sharing the stage with 'The Wonder Boy' of football Wayne Rooney at the FIFA World Cup final. Ahead of the final match in Qatar, the duo was present for a live interaction, where the superstar promoted his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’. And, SRK taught Rooney his iconic 'signature pose'. Ahead of the Argentina and France match, SRK and former England Footballer Wayne Rooney had a fun banter which ended with the 'signature wide-arm open pose.'

Following this, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered praise and love on the two iconic personalities. Have a look:

Here's an answer to 'Who is Pathaan?'

For the unversed, in his 'Dil To Pagal Hai,' SRK danced in the rain to Chak Dhoom Dhoom in his arms open pose. Songtracks of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Main Hoon Naa', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' also feature the superstar incorporating his trademark pose.

Argentina beats France

Meanwhile, Argentina came out all guns blazing as captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria's strikes gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the first half against France in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Argentina led France 2-0 at halftime after Messi netted his sixth goal of the tournament and Angel Di Maria doubled the advantage from a thrilling counter-attack.

About Pathaan

SRK is busy promoting director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Makers of 'Pathaan' unveiled the first song 'Besharam Rang' on Monday which got massive responses from the audience. While several liked the peppy track, there're also who found 'Besharam Rang' objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' and director Rajkumar Hirani's next film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

