Argentina wins FIFA World Cup 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh & others shower love on Lionel Messi

As Argentina scored a spectacular victory over France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Bollywood celebrities simply couldn't hold back their emotions. Argentina won the World Cup after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, following a dramatic 3-3 draw. Lionel Messi led his team Argentina to bag the historic FIFA World Cup title in Qatar on Sunday. Soon after this development, several stars from tinsel town erupted in joy and took to social media to celebrate the crowning moment of Lionel Messi and his team.

Shah Rukh Khan penned a sweet message on his Twitter handle soon after Argentina was declared the winner. Recalling his childhood days and heaping praises to Messi for his 'talent and hard work', SRK said: "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work, and dreams!!"

Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic”.

The 'Freddy' actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram stories to congratulate the victorious team's captain. "What a match !!! Congratulations to the Legend @leomessi," he wrote. He also shared another image of Messi with a crown on his head, captioning it "#Shehzada" after his upcoming film.

Anil Kapoor couldn't control his hype as he shared an extravagant tweet expressing his love for the 'match' and the 'player'."Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!!" he wrote.

"What just happened !!! What. A. Game. !!!! #Mbappe you god but this one was always for #LionelMessi YASSSSSS !! #FIFAWorldCup2022," penned Dulquer Salman.

Dhanush said, "Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving, Di Maria stepped up when mattered, and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year. "

Other Bollywood celebrities who expressed their joy at the much-deserved win:

