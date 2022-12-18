Sunday, December 18, 2022
     
Live tv
search
fifa-world-cup-2022
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Deepika Padukone, former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar

Deepika Padukone, former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar

Deepika Padukone and former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas have unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2022 22:30 IST
Deepika Padukone
Image Source : TWITTER/@TEAMDEEPIKAMY_ Deepika Padukone at Qatar unveiling FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone has finally unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy alongside Iker Casillas. The actress gave her fans a proud moment by being the only Indian celebrity for the prestigious occasion. The final match for the prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy is between Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Hugo Lloris-led France. Pictures of the actor and Iker Casillas from the field have now surfaced on the internet and fans cannot stop praising her. 

Deepika is the brand ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, which made the trophy case. The actress walked to the field of the Lusail Stadium alongside Iker with pride. The former goalkeeper held the golden trophy while Deepika accompanied him. 

The enthusiasm and excitement for the final match are very much evident among many Bollywood celebrities, infact several are even in Qatar for the match. Among them are Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Mohanlal and others.

Related Stories
Deepika Padukone's costume in Pathaan song termed objectionable, MP minister demands 'correction'

Deepika Padukone's costume in Pathaan song termed objectionable, MP minister demands 'correction'

Besharam Rang Row: Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, Onir blast trolls targeting Deepika-SRK's song

Besharam Rang Row: Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, Onir blast trolls targeting Deepika-SRK's song

Deepika Padukone's red outfits that are perfect for your Christmas fashion moments

Deepika Padukone's red outfits that are perfect for your Christmas fashion moments

Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathaan' with the Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. The actor promoted his movie prior to the beginning of the match where he joined Wayne Rooney for a live chat and gave a connection of his movie with football. He told Wayne, “I'm not saying this because you are here. Honestly I will tell you who Pathaan is. Pathaan is the guy you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution. For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy”.

Pathaan is slated to hit the theatres on January 25th January 2023. Apart from Deepika Padukone, we will also see John Abraham sharing the screen with the actors. Recently, the makers also released its song Besharam Rang in which both SRK and Deepika looked drop-dead hot and created a buzz on the internet.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Latest News