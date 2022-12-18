Deepika Padukone, former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TEAMDEEPIKAMY_ Deepika Padukone at Qatar unveiling FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone has finally unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy alongside Iker Casillas. The actress gave her fans a proud moment by being the only Indian celebrity for the prestigious occasion. The final match for the prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy is between Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Hugo Lloris-led France. Pictures of the actor and Iker Casillas from the field have now surfaced on the internet and fans cannot stop praising her.

Deepika is the brand ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, which made the trophy case. The actress walked to the field of the Lusail Stadium alongside Iker with pride. The former goalkeeper held the golden trophy while Deepika accompanied him.

The enthusiasm and excitement for the final match are very much evident among many Bollywood celebrities, infact several are even in Qatar for the match. Among them are Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Mohanlal and others.

Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathaan' with the Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. The actor promoted his movie prior to the beginning of the match where he joined Wayne Rooney for a live chat and gave a connection of his movie with football. He told Wayne, “I'm not saying this because you are here. Honestly I will tell you who Pathaan is. Pathaan is the guy you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution. For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy”.

Pathaan is slated to hit the theatres on January 25th January 2023. Apart from Deepika Padukone, we will also see John Abraham sharing the screen with the actors. Recently, the makers also released its song Besharam Rang in which both SRK and Deepika looked drop-dead hot and created a buzz on the internet.

