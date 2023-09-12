Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan revives romance between Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt | Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan's recent collaboration with Atlee has taken the cinema buffs by storm. Jawan has created a history and continues to rule at the box office. From fans to Bollywood celebs, SRK is garnering love from across the globe. In this episode, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt revived their romance and the credit goes to Shah Rukh Khan and his film Jawan.

The couple stepped out on Monday night for a movie date 'after ages' and watched Jawan. Pictures of them exiting the theatre are all over social media and Soni Razdan also credited Shah Rukh Khan for the movie date. The actor shared a picture of her with her husband Mahesh Bhatt in an Instagram story and wrote, "Movie date after ages." She also slapped a few Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan stickers in her story.

She also took to Twitter or X and congratulated SRK and Atlee. "It took @iamsrk and #Jawaan to get the both of us out on a movie date night after I don’t know how many years ! And what a fabulous film- mind is blown heart is happy @Atlee_dir wow Sir Shah Rukh Khan gets more amazing with each film. Huge congratulations all round."

Take a look at the tweet:

Interestingly, there's an Alia Bhatt reference in the film. The scene is also captured in the trailer of the film wherein Shah Rukh Khan's character hijacks a metro and says, "Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt."

Watch the Jawan trailer here:

Meanwhile, Jawan reached yet another milestone on Monday and crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office in India. The film earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide and shattered records set by Great Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is set to hit the big screen in December this year.

