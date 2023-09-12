Sunny Deol takes father Dharmendra to US for vacation NOT for treatment

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Sunny Deol with Dharmendra

Sunny Deol is hogging headlines for a while now. With the success of Gadar 2, the actor is currently soaring high. On Monday, there were reports of the actor taking his father, the veteran actor, Dharmendra to the United States for treatment and the actor allegedly took a break from promoting his film and decided to stay with his father in the country for around 20 days. To confirm the reports, India TV reached out to Sunny Deol's team who refuted the same.

Speaking to India TV, the actor's team said Sunny Deol took his father Dharmendra to the US for a vacation and not for any treatment. The father-son duo will be back in town by September 16. For those who have sneered at the entertainment pages all along, Dharmendra was hospitalised earlier in May this year. After getting discharged from the hospital, Dharmendra shared his health updates with his fans through a video on social media. In the video, the noted actor revealed that he suffered a 'big' muscle pull in his back following which he was admitted to the hospital. He said it was difficult for him for 2-4 days, however, his fans' wishes and God's blessings got him back.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Friends, I have learned the lesson."

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Dharmendra also shared a swimming video which took the internet by storm. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Friends, Health is wealth. I am regular. Do you? please take care love you."

Watch here:

Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, the duo hit the headlines this year multiple times. From Dharmendra's cryptic post about related daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol to Sunny Deol's getting his biggest blockbuster after a decade, the Deol family never left the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Gadar broke multiple records at the box office and became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film in India, breaking SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 record.

