Jawan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's film reaches another MILESTONE in India

The Jawan fever is not dying anytime soon. Shah Rukh Khan's charisma and acting prowess in Atlee's film is winning hearts like never before. After becoming the biggest opener in Hindi of all time, Jawan is inching to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. On Sunday, the film witnessed the highest single-day earnings at the box office and on Monday, the action-thriller reached another milestone.

On Day 5 in theatres, Jawan collected Rs 30 crore in India, according to the early estimate by Sacnilk.com. The numbers might surge during the day. With its earnings on the first Monday, the film's total collection stands at Rs 316.16 crore. Yes, you read it right. Jawan has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India in just five days on the big screen. On Day 4, the film witnessed the highest single-day earnings of Rs 80.1 crore. While the Hindi version of the film collected Rs 71.63 crore, Tamil and Telugu versions earned Rs 5 crore and Rs 3.47 crore respectively.

Day 5 registered an occupancy rate of 32.85 per cent, which is slightly less than Day 4.

Jawan occupancy rate on Day 5, Hindi

Morning shows: 17.38 per cent

Afternoon shows: 26.52 per cent

Evening shows: 37.29 per cent

Night shows: 50.22 per cent

Film trade analyst took to Twitter or X and shared Jawan's earnings of Day 5 from all the national chains. While PVR and INOX earned Rs 9.45 crore, Cinepolis registered Rs 2.40 crore. The film collected a total of Rs 11.85 crore from the national chains on Monday.

Also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan crossed the Rs 500 core club worldwide and broke Barbie and Oppenheimer's record, which was released in July. Backed by Gauri Khan, Jawan released on September 7 and is currently ruling the box office.

