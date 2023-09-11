Ind Vs Pak: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty turn cheerleaders for Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, See posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ind Vs Pak: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty

The India vs. Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2023 is one of the nail-biting and most awaited events currently. With back-to-back perfect scores by India, netizens couldn't keep calm. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are among the batsmen who have consistently performed well and were congratulated by their respective wives Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma. Both took to social media and shared congratulatory posts. Athiya Shetty shared pictures and videos of KL Rahul and wrote in the caption, "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise....you are everything, I love you. #1."Suniel Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Diana Penty, and Esha Gupta are a few celebrities who commented on the post with heart emojis.

As soon as Athiya dropped pictures, fans thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "I am literally crying.....what about all of you rahulians?.... How is the Josh? Another user wrote, "Lovely way to quiet the noise...well played Rahul." "2 minutes of silence for those who wanted to skip KL Rahul's name in World Cup team selection", wrote the third user,

Anushka Sharma shared a story on Instagram of Virat Kohli and wrote, "Super Knock, super guy". She even congratulated KL Rahul too.

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23, 2023. While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. Interestingly, Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma are closely associated as they have spend significant amount of time while they were on cricket tour with their respective partners.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor. Whereas Anushka Sharma made a cameo appearance in Qala in 2022. She will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on Indian former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

