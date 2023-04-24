Shah Rukh Khan bakes pizza for model, treats her with dinner at Mannat: I found myself silently screaming

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVPREETKAUR01 Shah Rukh Khan bakes pizza for model, treats her with dinner

Shah Rukh Khan is known to be the best host. Many actors and filmmakers have earlier revealed that SRK himself takes care of the person visiting him at his house and welcomes them warmly. On Sunday, model Navpreet Kaur also shared her experience of visiting Mannat and having dinner with the Khans. She said that the superstar baked a pizza for her himself and treated her to dinner. Navpreet also claimed that it was overwhelming to have dinner with SRK, Gauri Khan and others while sitting at his dining table.

The model shared pictures from her Mannat visit on Instagram and wrote, "I promised myself I’ll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. Cheers to this oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because ‘kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain’. All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn’t want to freak out infront of him. When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom. He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement."

She added, "Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I’m still refusing to believe that it wasn’t a dream. After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn’t waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy. Miracles do happen."

Navpreet later also revealed that he has met Shah Rukh Khan twice and is very lucky that she got to visit Mannat. As soon as she dropped the post, SRK fans flooded her post with reactions and questions. A user said, "Congratulations. I wish I were you. Let every fan's dream come true. But what are you related to SRK?." Another commented, "Thank you so much for sharing your Amazing and beautiful memory"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Kashmir where he is reportedly shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki. Reports claim that SRK will be shooting for a song there.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently delivered the biggest film of his career-Pathaan. The film earned more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide. Next, he will be seen in Dunki with Taapse Panna and Atlee's Jawan also starring Allu Arjun and Nayanthara.

