Shah Rukh Khan asks wife Gauri Khan to refurbish his office ceiling. Here's what she replies

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wants his wife Gauri Khan, a successful interior designer, to refurbish the office room ceiling of his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. On Friday, Gauri wrote a post stressing about the importance of ceilings when it comes to design. She tweeted, "We often don't pay much attention to our ceilings, although it's the fifth wall of our rooms."

We often don't pay much attention to our ceilings, although it's the fifth wall of our rooms. With VOX soffit, we now have the option to make a #design statement with ceilings too. Pretty excited to know that they are expanding in India! Great product #voxindia #GKD pic.twitter.com/U8w4J7TkGx — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 3, 2020

Reacting to Gauri's post, Shah Rukh Khan had a special request. "Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do! I want something nice to look upto when we restart work," wrote SRK. To this, Gauri has formally replied: "@iamsrk our team is on it sir!"

The B-Town power couple's brief banter sure worked as smart advertisement for Gauri, but SRK fans are not surprisingly gushing. A fan commented: "So cute." Another one wrote: "Couple goals forever." This isn't the first time that SRK has dropped a cute comment on Gauri Khan's post. He keeps flirting with his wife on social media every now and then leaving fans smiling.

During the coronavirus pandemic, SRK and Gauri have been working hard to provide help to the frontline warriors. The couple has given their office to BMC for a quarantine facility that can be used for patients. BMC through a social media post had also thanked the superstar and wrote, "#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona."

Reacting to BMC's message, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted, "When we say ‘mybmc’ then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight covid 19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars."

Shah Rukh Khan hasn't been seen on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, he has been very active in producing web shows and films. His next project includes Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan.

