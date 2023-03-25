Selena Gomez BREAKS silence on feud with Hailey Bieber, urges fans to stop sending 'death threats'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were having an online feud for quite a while now. Selena and Hailey, who is now married to the former's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, were pitted against each other by their respective fans which led to a massive social media outbreak, and the socialite was brutally attacked online over the past few weeks, by the actress-singer's fans and netizens. Now, Selena Gomez finally broke her silence about her alleged feud with Hailey. Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a message after learning about the immense criticism the model-turned-social media star has been receiving.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want all of this to stop," Selena urged her fans and followers. She also started following Hailey on Instagram in a show of support.

Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez

After Selena extended the olive branch, Hailey thanked the actress-singer for defending her. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks about how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," wrote Hailey Bieber on her Instagram story.

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or constructed differently from what they were intended," she added.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Gomez trying to get fans to stop scrutinizing Hailey, although this is her first time explicitly referring to Hailey by name. On March 6, Selena thanked fans for their support on her TikTok and added, "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy, and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

Reportedly, the feud between Hailey and Gomez started when the Rhode Skin founder appeared to bully the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer online. A few months ago, Hailey posted and then deleted a video where she, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye mouthed the audio, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right."

TikTok users surmised that Hailey was referring to Gomez, who, at the time, had just responded to being fat-shamed. The beef between the two celebrities dates back to 2018 when Hailey Bieber got engaged to Justin Bieber just months after he ended his relationship with Gomez, whom he dated on and off for eight years, for good.

