Seema Pahwa: New moms on B'wood screen more impactful, relatable

With movies like "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" in her filmography, actress Seema Pahwa has become one of the favourite on-screen moms in new-age Bollywood. She feels that the new modernised mothers in films are more impactful and relatable to the audience.Drawing comparisons between Bollywood mothers of then and now, she said: "Earlier a mother's character was perceived as very idealistic and tragic. But a mother in the modern generation is expected to be normal, living a simple live and having more of a realistic approach towards everything. I feel the new modernised mothers are more impactful and relatable to the audience."

She does look up to some of the past Bollywood mothers though.

"I am really fond of Durga Khoteji who played a mother in many films. I like the way she had performed and her understanding towards art," said the "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" actress.

Seema is back to playing a mom, this time for a short film, "Everything Is Fine", by Mansi Jain.

"The character that I played in the short film, which was released by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, was very different. Mansi did a great job by not making Asha (her character) so cliche," she said.

"Secondly, I really like the ending of the short film. It leaves a question mark on the audience's minds as to what extent...women's, mothers, wives who are invisible to even their own families at times. And their needs and desires are secondary and irrelevant," she added.

While this released during the lockdown, she has been keeping herself creatively active in these tough times.

"I am fond of reading and writing and engaging myself in writing stories. I am enjoying the lockdown by watching all types of films in different languages. I am also experimenting with my cooking skills," said Seema.

She is also working on two projects.

"There are two new projects that I am currently working on, I am excited to deliver something really good and meaningful to my audience," said Seema, who made her debut as a director with "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi" last year.

It's going to be difficult to get the audience back to theatres after the lockdown. Asked if she will be more careful about her choice of films, she said: "The pandemic has surely got us at a place where we are forced to not go out."

But she roots for "beautifully written and fun to watch" films.

