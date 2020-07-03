Saroj Khan dies: Celebrities pay last respects to Bollywood's mother of dance | LIVE Updates

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAROJKHANOFFICIAL RIP Saroj Khan: Celebrities pay last respects to Bollywood's ace choreographer

Saroj Khan, known for choreographing the most popular songs in Bollywood films like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak among many others, passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 20. The ace choreographer was suffering from diabetes and other problem. She was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing problems. She had tested negative for coronavirus. While it was said that she has been recovering and might get discharged soon, she died at 1.52 am on July 3. Last year, Saroj Khan had choreographer actress Madhuri Dixit in Kalank song Tabaah Ho Gaye which earned much praise.

Saroj Khan is survived by husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

