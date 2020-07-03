Friday, July 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
Saroj Khan dies: Celebrities pay last respects to Bollywood's mother of dance | LIVE Updates

Saroj Khan is known for choreographing many popular songs in Bollywood films like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak among many others. She passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest at 1.52 am on July 3. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai on June 17 after she complained of having breathing problems. Bollywood celebrities and fans mourn the loss.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2020 8:26 IST
saroj khan death bollywood celebrities mourn
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAROJKHANOFFICIAL

RIP Saroj Khan: Celebrities pay last respects to Bollywood's ace choreographer

Saroj Khan, known for choreographing the most popular songs in Bollywood films like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak among many others, passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 20. The ace choreographer was suffering from diabetes and other problem. She was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing problems. She had tested negative for coronavirus. While it was said that she has been recovering and might get discharged soon, she died at 1.52 am on July 3. Last year, Saroj Khan had choreographer actress Madhuri Dixit in Kalank song Tabaah Ho Gaye which earned much praise.

Saroj Khan is survived by husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

 

 

Live updates :Bollywood celebs mourns Saroj Khan's death

  • Jul 03, 2020 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jul 03, 2020 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jul 03, 2020 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Riteish Dekhmukh tweeted, "Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist"

  • Jul 03, 2020 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Genelia Deshmukh and Soni Razdan share heartfelt posts

    Actress Genelia Deshmukh tweeted, "RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family.." On the other hand, Soni Razdan said, "Oh nooooo Saroj jee.. Always such an inspiration and what a brilliant choreographer ! RIP"

     

  • Jul 03, 2020 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Remo D'Souza says it's a huge loss

    Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza mourns the loss, says ""#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity" 

  • Jul 03, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Akshay Kumar on Saroj Khan: She made dance look easy

    Akshay Kumar mourns Saroj Khan's death, "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace"

  • Jul 03, 2020 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Actress Manisha Koirala tweeted, "This is a sad news early in morning..since childhood I was trained in indian classical dance..it was she who taught me film dance once I joined films..(which I had zero knowlage of). A tough task master and a great one!! #RIPSarojKhan JI"

  • Jul 03, 2020 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jul 03, 2020 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sunil Grover expresses grief over Saroj Khan's death

  • Jul 03, 2020 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Vivek Agnihotri mourns the loss

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, "OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP."

  • Jul 03, 2020 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Nimrat Kaur shares a heartfelt tweet for Saroj Khan

    Actress Nimrat Kaur mourned the death of Saroj Khan and tweeted, "Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another... #RIPSarojKhan #Legend"

