Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan has always been her 'Sapno ki Rani' herself and, these throwback pics are proof

Proving to be her own 'Sapno Ki Rani' since childhood, Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan shared her adorable throwback pictures and her fans are totally smitten by them. Taking to Instagram, she shared two adorable pictures of her younger self where she can be seen all dressed up like a beautiful queen. Within no time, actress Ananya Panday dropped a lovely comment and wrote, 'Loving this caption!!' Well, Sara never fails to win our hearts with her stunning pictures and even better captions!

Sharing the post, she wrote, "मेरे सपनों की रानी... hamesha main hi thi". he

Sara, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. Recently, Sara took the "who is more likely to" challenge with mama Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim and the result was hilarious. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film failed to impress the audience and did not perform well at the box office.

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Varun Dhawan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage