Sanjay Dutt, wife Maanayata share beautiful posts for each other on 13th wedding anniversary

Guess what, power couple Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today ie February 11. This definitely calls for a celebration which will definitely take place. But before that look what the duo is up to on social media. Both Sanju Baba and Maanayata took to their respective Instagram handles and wished each other on the occasion by sharing beautiful pictures and posts. In the photo shared by the actor they two of them can be seen posing together while he looks at his ladylove with eyes full of love. While, Maanayata treated fans with an unseen photo in which the two of them were dressed in traditional avatar.

The post shared by Dutt was captioned, "11.02.2008 Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata Happy anniversary." While alongside the photo which was shared by Maanayata, she wrote, "Another year of fully accepting the dark and the light within each other... another year of holding on together......happy anniversary to my best grip in this world #love #grace #positivity #dutts #throwback #beautifullife #thankyougod ."

The year 2020 happened to be a difficult one for Sanjay Dutt as he was diagnosed with lung cancer but his wife Maanayat stood by him like a rock and kept on sharing positive posts not just for him but also for his fans. When the actor won the battle with thedeadly disease, she took to social media and shared the good news with everyone.

She wrote, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is awaiting the release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. He has a lot of projects in the pipeline including-- Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama Prithviraj, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor.