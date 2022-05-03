Sanjay Dutt remembers mom Nargis on death anniversary, wishes his wife and kids would have met her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY DUTT Nargis

Sanjay Dutt remembers mom Nargis on her death anniversary with an emotional post. Widely called 'Sanju Baba', Sanjay Dutt is known to be one of the most loved actors in Bollywood by the fans and a family-oriented person. It is not a hidden fact that he shared a great bond with his mother, late actress Nargis Dutt. On multiple occasions, the actor has said that his mother was the backbone of the family and had always shown great support towards him.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his social media and shared a heartfelt note about her mother late Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary. He wrote a heart-touching caption remembering his mother. "Not a single moment goes by when I don’t remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!"

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt's recently released KGF: Chapter 2 is breaking the records globally and his character of 'Adheera' is also garnering immense love from the audience. Recently, the actor said that the credit for how his character 'Adheera' turned out in the film must go entirely to director Prashanth Neel.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted a post that read, "There will always be some films which will be more special than others. Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it. This film made me realise why cinema at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing 'Adheera' to me. The credit, for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it's his dream we all brought to screen.

"This film will always be a reminder that every time, life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like Shamshera, Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj. Apart from that, he has signed up for some more interesting projects and the official announcements are expected soon.