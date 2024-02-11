Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
  5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes comeback after work break, announces health podcast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes comeback after work break, announces health podcast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the video on her Instagram story and gave the good news with her fans of getting back to work.

Sakshi Verma New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2024 21:22 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces health podcast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a break for the last several months. The actress herself had revealed that she has been suffering from an auto-immune condition (myositis) for a long time. Due to this, she went on a break for some time, but now Samantha is completely ready to return to the screen. The actress is once again returning to work with the same enthusiasm, about which she herself has given information on social media.  

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Dhamakedar comeback

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the video on her Instagram story and gave the good news with her fans of getting back to work. In the video, the actress was spotted saying that finally she is going back to work, but in the meantime, she was completely unemployed.

Samantha announces health podcast

Apart from this, Samantha said that she was doing something fun with my friend. "It's a health podcast, it's unexplored, but it's something I really love. I'm extremely passionate about it and I'm very excited that it's releasing next week," said the actor. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Production House

Last year the actress announced her production house. While sharing the video, the actress said that she is very happy to announce her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.

Samantha's work front

Samantha was last seen in Khushi opposite her Mahanati co-actor Vijay Deverakonda. Before this, she was seen in Shakuntalam which proved to be a flop on screen. Now soon the actress will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of 'Citadel' opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

