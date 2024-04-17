Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Varun Dhawan 'teenager', here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Varun Dhawan teenager

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan may not have been recently seen in a film but his public appearances and social media posts always make it to the headlines. Something similar happened today when the actor took to his Instagram to post an image of himself. Varun can be seen donning a black shirt in the latest post, while almost being shirtless. This was followed by his Citadel co-actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu having the most hilarious but heartfelt reaction to it.

Varun and Sam hype each other

Samantha took to Varun Dhawan's Instagram comment section and wrote, 'Who is this teenager?' Varun Dhawan was quick to react, as he wrote, 'I dunno. I think he's working with this pretty hot girl this summer in a series.' For the unversed, Varun has indirectly mentioned Raj and DK's Citadel India in his comment. Moreover, seeing two co-actors hyping each other also being liked by social media users.

On Varun's Work Front

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal. The film was directed by Dangal's famed filmmaker Nitish Tiwari. Varun will next be seen in Atlee's Baby John. Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi are also going to be seen in this film along with Varun. Looking at this combination of Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, it seems that the movie has a lot stored for the audience. This film will be released in theaters on May 31.

Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will also feature along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Hindi adaption of Citadel. The web series is being made by The Family Man and Farzi famed Raj and DK. The first look of Citadel India will be released soon. Apart from this, Varun also has No Entry Mein Entry and David Dhawan's untitled next in her timeline.

