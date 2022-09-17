Saturday, September 17, 2022
     
Salman Khan wishes PM Narendra 'bhai' Modi on his 72nd birthday, see the Bollywood superstar's tweet

Salman Khan and other Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt wishes on PM Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2022 19:50 IST
Salman Khan wishes PM Modi on b'day
Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRA MODI Salman Khan wishes Narendra Modi on birthday

Salman Khan took to social media on Saturday to wish PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday. Salman joined other Bollywood celebrities in wishing PM Modi on the special occasion. Salman, on Twitter, wrote, "Wishing our hon Prime Minister Narendra bhai Modi a very happy birthday (sic)." He also tagged PM Modi in his tweet. 

 

Other celebrities, namely Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and many more wished PM Modi on his birthday, praising his leadership and other personality aspects.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi on birthday, says 'your dedication is highly appreciated'

 

  

Read: Delhi restaurant launches '56 inch Modi Ji' thali on PM's birthday. Do you have the appetite for it?

 

