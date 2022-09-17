Salman Khan wishes PM Narendra 'bhai' Modi on his 72nd birthday, see the Bollywood superstar's tweet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRA MODI Salman Khan wishes Narendra Modi on birthday

Salman Khan took to social media on Saturday to wish PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday. Salman joined other Bollywood celebrities in wishing PM Modi on the special occasion. Salman, on Twitter, wrote, "Wishing our hon Prime Minister Narendra bhai Modi a very happy birthday (sic)." He also tagged PM Modi in his tweet.

Other celebrities, namely Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and many more wished PM Modi on his birthday, praising his leadership and other personality aspects.

