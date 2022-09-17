Delhi restaurant launches '56 inch Modi Ji' thali on PM's birthday. Do you have the appetite for it?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 56-inch thali to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modis birthday

A Delhi-based restaurant launched a 'thali' dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on September 17. ARDOR 2.1 restaurant, located in Connaught Place Delhi, will be presenting the big-sized thali having 56 items with the customer having the choice of opting between veg and non-veg food. The restaurant located in Connaught Place Delhi has come up with this unique idea. As tempting as the idea of a fully loaded thali may sound, it may be quite a task to actually finish the delicacies being served. Food competitions are popular across the world and if you or your friends are big foodies, this might be right up your alley.

Restaurant owner on launching special thali dedicated to PM Modi

The owner of the restaurant that launched the special thali on the day of PM Modi's birthday, Sumit Kalara, told ANI, "I respect PM Modi Ji so much, he is the pride of our nation and we want to gift something unique on his birthday, so we decided to launch this grand thali that we have named '56 inch Modi Ji' thali.

Kalara shared that he wanted PM Modi to try this unique thali but he thinks he would not be around on this occasion to try it. "We want to gift him this thali and want him to come here and eat. But, due to security reasons, we can't do that, so this is for all of his fans who love him a lot. Please come and enjoy this thali".

Cash prizes for those who can finish '56 inch Modi Ji' thali

The special '56 inch Modi Ji' thali will not just cater to one's taste buds and appetite but it will also provide the customers a chance to win prizes. "We decided to keep some rewards with this thali. If any of the two from a couple, finishes this thali in 40 minutes we will give them an Rs 8.5 lakh award. Also, among those who visit us between September 17-26 and eat this thali, the lucky winner or couple will win a trip to Kedarnath, because it is one of the favorite destinations of PM Modi Ji," added the owner of Ardor 2.1.

Netizens react to '56 inch Modi Ji' thali

Social media users expressed enthusiasm as the special '56 inch Modi Ji' thali was announced along with some cash rewards to those who can finish it.

