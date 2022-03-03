Salman Khan's sweet gesture for Pratik Sehajpal proves his love for Bigg Boss contestants

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PRATIKSEHAJPAL Salman Khan with Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal

Salman Khan has propelled the popularity of the reality show Bigg Boss to newer heights. He has been hosting it for 12 seasons and the audience loves seeing him on the small screen interacting with the contestants. Outside the show, Salman makes sure to support the participants in whatever way he can. He has given acting opportunities to many BB contestants in his own movies and frequently promotes the works of others.

Recently, Salman proved that he will go out of his way to support his BB contestants. As Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal launched his new song with Payal Dev, Salman took to his Instagram account to promote it. Sharing a small snippet of the track Pyaar Hai, Salman wrote, "Best wishes for the song."

Pratik's fans on social media were stoked when they saw Salman promoting the song for the Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 participant.

After his stint in Bigg Boss got over, Pratik has featured in two more music videos-- Rang Soneya and Naina Mere. "It was overall a fun experience while shooting for the tracks. The songs are really close to my heart as they gave me an opportunity to try something which I haven't done before. I am really looking forward to the love from my fans and viewers and I hope the songs get the same kind of love and affection as you all gave me during my stint in Bigg Boss," Pratik said.

Earlier in February, Salman and his unit of Tiger 3 were in New Delhi to shoot some key sequences for the upcoming action film. The third installment in the 'Tiger' franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It has been delayed due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. Apart from Tiger 3, Salman is also set to begin shooting for Bhaijaan, opposite Pooja Hegde. He is also supposed to feature in the sequel to the 2005 comedy film No Entry. He will also feature in a special appearance in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan, which will be released on January 23, 2023.