Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt congratulate Sheikh Hamdan aka Fazza for twins, see adorable pic

Image Source : TWITTER/SANJAY DUTT, SALMAN KHAN Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan

Late on Tuesday night, Salman Khan took to his verified social media accounts to share a hearty message for Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The actor congratulated Sheikh Hamdan -- popularly known as Fazza -- as the latter welcomed twins. "Congratulations sheikh hamdan on your new born twins. Wish them all the love health happiness and respect," he captioned the picture of Fazza in which he is seen holding his twins.

Actor Sanjay Dutt too shared a post to congratulate the new father. "Congratulations to His Royal Highness Sheikh @HamdanMohammed on welcoming the twins. I wish them all the love, luck and happiness in the world," he tweeted. Take a look:

On the work front, Salman is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, the film has fallen prey to piracy. Pirated versions of the new Salman Khan-starrer is doing the rounds on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, according to a statement released by Zee Entertainment.

Apart from his, the Bollywood superstar has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the film. A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal Khan by the legal team of the superstar, who has played the lead role in the film, 'Radhe', on Monday.

Kamaal Khan acknowledged the development. He tweeted, "Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe's review!"

As per the notice, Salman Khan's legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

For the unversed, "Radhe" is Salman's release on Eid 2021, and the film had a pay-per-view release on May 13. The Prabhudeva directorial also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is based on the 2017 Korean action drama "The Outlaws".