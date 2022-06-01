Salman Khan snapped in Mumbai after his security is beefed up following Moose Wala's murder

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Salman Khan snapped in Mumbai airport

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security has been stepped up following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. As per a media report, the strengthening of security comes after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has emerged as the key accused in Moose Wala's murder. Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday as he was intercepted by assailants while he was driving an SUV.

Bishnoi had in 2018 threatened to kill Salman. A senior police official told the media that the Mumbai police has enhanced the overall security of the star to ensure he's safe from the activities of the Bishnoi's gang that operates from Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, Salman arrived at the Mumbai airport. he sported a crew cut and posed with fans outside the airport. He wore black jeans, blue T-shirt and a shirt on top of it. he is busy with the shooting of the upcoming release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars Pooja Hegde. Shehnaaz Gill is also part of the cast and after filming in Mumbai, the cast and crew are supposed to be in Hyderabad for another schedule.

For the uninitiated, Salman was earlier on Bishnoi's radar after the infamous blackbuck poaching case during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Bishnoi community considers black buck to be a sacred animal and Salman's involvement in poaching had hurt the community's sentiments.

Rahul alias Sunni, one of Bishnoi's close associates arrested in 2020 for murder, said that they had hatched a plan to kill Salman and had even visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for the murder.

Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.

