Salman Khan gives sneak peek of his farmhouse life, shares pic with horse from Panvel

Salman Khan shared a picture on social media, which gives fans a glimpse into his life at Panvel farmhouse. The Radhe actor is seen gently resting his hand on a well-groomed horse. He is dressed in a white T-shirt and the unspeakable bond of love between the animal and Salman is evident. He captioned the image as, "Horse’s mouth."

Meanwhile, amid rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron therat in India and across the world, the shooting of Salman's Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, has been put on hold by Yash Raj Films.

As per latest information, Tiger 3 lead actors Salman and Katrina were supposed to be in New Delhi in the month of January to shoot a major portion of the upcoming movie. A trade source revealed in the matter, "Plaaning a big outdoor shoot schedule is not viable at this time. The threat of Omicron variant of COVID is on the rise and it is only sensible for the producers to be mindful and cautious at this time. As the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in India and the national capital, a 15-day schedule of Tiger 3, which was supposed to kickstart on January 12, has been delayed. This particular schedule will now be planned and executed at a later date."

It is said that the makers of Tiger 3 and director Maneesh Sharma want to shoot Tiger 3 on a huge scale, covering various locations. Earlier, a schedule of the film was shot in Russia in August, with Emraan also joining franchise stars Salman and Katrina. Emraan has been working hard on his body transformation that will be showcased in Tiger 3. He is said to play an antagonist in the movie opposite Salman's spy character. Emraan has also beefed up for his role in the film and the pictures in the past few months show him with visibly bigger arms and biceps. Fans will surely be looking forward to the face-off between the two actors.

Salman has also confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Tiger 3. The nature of his role is not revealed at this time. It is interesting to note that SRK's next film Pathan is also a spy-actioner from director Siddharth Anand. The movie is backed by YRF, which reportedly plans to create a cinematic universe of action films with these characters appearing in cross-collaborations.