Aayush Sharma reveals the name of baby girl born on Salman's birthday, thanks fans

Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl this morning

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on Friday. The baby has been named Ayat Sharma. Revealing the name of the little princess, father Aayush Sharma took to Instagram to write, ''We've been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma". He posted photo of a beautiful card which reads: "Arpita and Aayush. Our little princess has arrived. Ayat Sharma. Born on 27th December. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Khans and Sharmas".

Earlier, confirming the news, the family had issued a statement that reads: "With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn't have been complete without you all. Lots of Love, Aayush, Arpita & Ahil/Khan & Sharma Family".

As per reports, Arpita wanted her baby to be born on brother Salman's birthday and hence she opted for a C-section delivery. Arpita was reportedly admitted to hospital last night. This indeed is the best gift Salman has received on his 54th birthday as he turned mamu again! From now on, December 27 will be a double birthday celebration for the Khan-Sharma family.

Helen spotted at hospital

Image Source : Aayush Sharma

For the unversed, Arpita and Aayush Sharma tied the knot in 2014 at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace. The couple welcomed Ahil, their first child in March, 2016.

Aayush Sharma, who made his debut with Loveyatri, is shooting for Kwatha, which also features Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

(With IANS inputs)