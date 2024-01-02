Saira Banu celebrates New Year's Eve with Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, pens a heartwarming post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saira Banu celebrates New Year with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Veteran actor Saira Banu rang into 2024 with Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and his mother Zeenat Hussain. On Tuesday, the late Dilip Kumar's wife took to Instagram and penned a lengthy heartwarming post for Khan along with a series of photos. She also mentioned her tough times and how Khan stood by her.

In the photos shared by Saira Banu, Aamir Khan can be seen seated on the floor and interacting with her. The actor's mother Zeenat and Saira's sister Nikhat Khan too had a relaxed time with her. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "With each turn of the calendar, life continues to unfold, expand, and evolve. As years morph and time advances, a fresh perspective breathes new life into our existence. Amidst this perpetual change, there remains a constant: the presence of those who have shared our life's journey with us."

Appreciating Aamir Khan, Saira called him an unchangeable presence. "Aamir still holds a deep admiration for Dilip Sahib and everything he brought to Indian Cinema. It's mutual, really. Sahib has always had a genuine appreciation for Aamir's acting brilliance and how he flawlessly brings characters to life on screen. Personally, I've always been moved by Aamir's artistry – not just in his films, but also in the way he's embraced the role of a family member in Sahib's and my life."

"Aamir has been with me during some really tough times. I remember when I was putting together Dilip Sahib's autobiography, "The Substance And The Shadow", Aamir stepped up in every way imaginable, offering support and lending a helping hand. It's moments like these that make you truly appreciate the kind of person he is, going beyond just the glitz and glamour of the film industry," she added.

Take a look at the post here:

Also Read: Rajinikanth receives invitation to Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya