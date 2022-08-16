Saif Ali Khan turns 52: Kareena Kapoor shares awwdorable picture of him 'pouting'; pens sweet note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today! On the celebratory occasion, his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media and penned an adorable birthday note for him. Kareena shared two cute photos of Saif. In one of the photos, the 'Vikram Vedha' actor could be seen acing a pout while he is driving. Calling him the best man in the world, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn’t want it any other way..These pictures are proof I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine …What say guys? #Birthday Boy#My Saifu."

Saif's sister Saba took to the comment section of the post and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai May u achieve the heights you dream of and keep ... grinning!! Lots of love."

On the other hand, wishing his brother Saif, Saba also posted a picture from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. She captioned it, "To the Madness..and the moments, May you have a wonderful day and fantastic year Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love. Today n Forever."

For the unversed, Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012. The couple had a simple court marriage and later an intimate wedding with all their closest family members present. They welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan was born in February 2021. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan's UK shopping diaries, asks 'Mr Khan is that you?'

Kareena-Saif's Upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in her recently released Laal Singh Chaddha, co-staring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' (1994). The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Will Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor film cross Rs 50 cr mark?

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped up Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, which is the adaption of The Devotion of Suspect X, in Kalimpong. The actress has teamed up with Ghosh for the first time for the upcoming Netflix film, based on the 2005 bestselling Japanese novel of the same name by Keigo Higashino. The project also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.

Talking about Saif, he will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha', which is based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram Aur Betal' and is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller that tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. It is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster.

