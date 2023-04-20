Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAHILKHAN Sahil Khan accused of extortion, death threat to woman at Mumbai gym; FIR filed

While many people admire Bollywood actor Sahil Khan's physique and opulent lifestyle, the actor has recently made the news for all the wrong reasons. After being accused of harassing a model in 2021, which resulted in the model attempting suicide, the actor has found himself in another legal quagmire.

The Mumbai Police Department has filed an FIR against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan and a woman for allegedly threatening a 43-year-old gym-goer and posting nasty messages about her on social media. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed on Tuesday, the accused also posted defamatory posts on social media against the complainant and her family members.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defamation, threat, and a bid to insult the modesty of a woman at the Oshiwara police station.

Sahil rose to fame with the 2001 film Style, which also starred Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi. Apart from this, he also appeared in Xcuse Me, Yehi Hai Zindagi and Double Cross-Ek Dhoka. While the actor does not appear in movies anymore, he is a businessman and a social media influencer.

