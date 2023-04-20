Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAI Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya moves Delhi HC over fake reporting on her health

Aaradhya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Abhishek-Aishwarya's daughter, is frequently in the news. She has appeared in numerous programmes alongside her mum. Aaradhya is also frequently teased due to her appearance. However, Aaradhya is currently in the headlines for a different cause. Aaradhya has filed a complaint with the Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid.

A Delhi High Court bench will hear the matter on Thursday. The petition filed by 11-year-old Aaradhya has asked 10 entities to “de-list and deactivate all videos” about her. The hearing of this case will be held on April 20.

Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell) have also been made parties in the case.

Trolls have frequently targeted Aaradhya Bachchan for a variety of reasons. During Bob Biswas' promotions, an enraged Abhishek lashed out at trolls who harassed his daughter on a regular basis. In response to the online criticism directed at Aaradhya, Abhishek said While it's utterly inappropriate and something that I will not condone. I'm a public figure, which is good, but my kid is not. If you have something to say, say it to my face.

