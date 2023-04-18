Amitabh Bachchan returns to host Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15. Know about registrations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is here with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15! The popular quiz show is all set to return to our televisions. The makers have dropped the promo making an announcement that registration for the show will start on April 29. In the promo, Big B can be seen sitting on the host's seat while a woman looks at the map to find a way to reach the hot-seat. And she finally reaches the sets by digging into the ground.

She then asks host-megastar to play the game to which he responds, "hot-seat par pahuchne ke liye ulool-julool haathkande mat apnaayiye". He says just pick up the phone as this is the only way with registration starting from 9 p.m. on April 29. "Answer my question and your registration will begin," says the host.

The 14th season had started on August 7, 2022 which marked the celebration of 75 years of Independence. It was attended by Aamir Khan, sports icons including Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri along with Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award and Major D.P. Singh, India's first blade runner.

It wrapped up on December 30, 2022. From Akshay Kumar and Padma Shree D.G. Prakash Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and the melodious Shilpa Rao among many others graced the show. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan is back on set after recovering from rib injury

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan resumed work on his upcoming film, Project K, despite still recovering from an injury he sustained on set. He suffered a rib cartilage and muscle tear while filming, and doctors advised him to rest at home after a CT scan in Hyderabad. After an accident on the sets of Project K, Amitabh Bachchan said that his “rib and toe are in a condition of revolt”. He took rest and received therapy for his condition.

The veteran actor is also set to appear in several other upcoming films, including Ganapath, Section 84, a remake of The Intern, and R Balki's next.

