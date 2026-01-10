Harmanpreet Kaur scripts history after WPL 2026 season opener, moves past Shafali Verma in elite list Star Mumbai Indians women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 20 runs in the WPL 2026 season opener, and in doing so, she became the highest-scoring Indian in WPL history, surpassing Shafali Verma in the list.

The WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 saw the tournament kick off with Mumbai Indians women taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru women. While RCB registered a thrilling victory in the game, it was MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who caught the headlines.

It is worth noting that the game saw Mumbai coming into bat first, and the side posted a total of 157 runs in the first innings of the game. Harmanpreet Kaur played a small cameo in the game, scoring 20 runs in 17 deliveries. However, in her short knock, she managed to break a major record.

Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur, scoring 20 runs, became the highest run getter in WPL history among Indians. Interestingly, the veteran batter now has 871 runs to her name, surpassing Shafali Verma in the list, who has 865 runs to her name. Overall, Harmanpreet Kaur sits in fourth in the list of highest run-getters in WPL history, behind Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ellyse Perry, and Meg Lanning as well.

Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals next

Speaking of Mumbai Indians, the defending champions are all set to take on the three-time finalists Delhi Capitals women in their next game of the season. The two sides will take on each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on January 10.

This will be the first game of the season for Delhi Capitals women. The side will be under the leadership of star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues. The side had been led by Meg Lanning for the first three seasons, and reaching all three finals, the trophy has eluded them so far. Capitals will hope for an improved showing in 2026, and they will look to get their hands on the sought-after title.

