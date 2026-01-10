Karnataka govt transfers Ballari New Year's violence probe to CID amid political firestorm Ballari violence: The Congress-led Karnataka government transferred the Ballari violence case to the CID to guarantee a detailed and unbiased investigation into the shooting, arrests, and deep-seated political tensions.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government has handed over the investigation into the deadly January 1, clashes in Ballari to the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), escalating a bitter feud between Congress and BJP lawmakers. The violence near BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy's residence claimed the life of 26-year-old Congress worker Rajashekar, fueling accusations of political vendetta and law enforcement lapses.

Spark of the deadly clash

Tensions ignited on New Year's Day over a seemingly minor dispute- the installation of a banner near BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy's home in Ballari. What began as verbal arguments between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Reddy's backers rapidly deteriorated into stone-pelting and gunfire amid the festive chaos. In the ensuing melee, Congress activist Rajashekar sustained a fatal bullet wound and later died from his injuries, turning a local scuffle into a high-profile murder case.

Police response and accountability measures

Authorities swiftly registered four FIRs at Brucepet police station, targeting individuals from both sides of the political divide. So far, 26 people have been arrested, reflecting the scale of the unrest that spiraled out of control. The state government suspended Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur, citing his failure to prevent the breakdown of law and order, a move that underscored official frustration with local policing.

CID takeover signals escalation

By formally transferring the case to the CID, the Congress-led administration aims to ensure a thorough, impartial probe into the gunfire, arrests, and underlying political rivalries. This decision has intensified the standoff, with BJP crying foul over alleged bias and Congress demanding justice for their slain worker.

Banner dispute ignites deadly clashes

Violence erupted in Ballari on Thursday evening when supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy allegedly erected banners outside BJP MLA G. Janardhan Reddy's residence in the Avambhavi area, sparking a fatal confrontation ahead of a planned Valmiki statue unveiling on Saturday.

Initial spark over banners

The trouble began as Congress workers installed banners near Reddy's home, prompting an immediate argument with the BJP MLA's supporters. What started as a verbal exchange quickly spiraled amid heightened tensions tied to the upcoming statue event.

Escalation to gunfire

BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy accused Bharath Reddy's backers of firing 4 to 5 rounds during the melee, contributing to the chaos that left 26-year-old Congress worker Rajashekar dead from a bullet wound. Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy firmly denied these allegations, blaming political rivals for inflaming the situation.