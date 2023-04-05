Amitabh Bachchan is back on set after recovering from rib injury

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AVINASH GOWARIKAR Amitabh Bachchan is back on set after recovering from injury

Amitabh Bachchan recently suffered rib and toe injuries while filming Prabhas’ upcoming big-budget film, Project K. The actor has now returned to work after recuperating from his injuries. Avinash Gowarikar, a celebrity photographer, turned to social media to share photos of Big B from the scene. He claimed that the legend arrived on set 20 minutes before his call time and finished work ahead of schedule.

After an accident on the sets of Project K, Amitabh Bachchan said that his “rib and toe are in a condition of revolt”. He took rest and received therapy for his condition.

Amitabh Bachchan shot a commercial with celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar on April 5. The latter took to Twitter to say, “TheBoss has returned to the set! Looking better and dapper than ever. Arrived 20 minutes early... I finished 30 minutes ahead of schedule. He is just @SrBachchan (sic), no words”.

The actor also said on his blog that he had started work despite continuing to recover from an injury. Doctors in Hyderabad earlier had advised Amitabh Bachchan to rest at home following a CT scan. Due to the injury, the celebrity also missed his normal meet-and-greet with fans on a Sunday.

Big B took to his blog in the early hours of Wednesday to share some images of himself on set. “Going to work”, he wrote.

Big B concluded his post writing, “and the routine in its beginnings, on the road to the route, the surroundings so overlooked for the time to return and the feel on the faces of reassurance, my love to everyone”.

Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in Uunchai, which is currently airing on Zee5. He is currently filming Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Project K. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in early 2024.

