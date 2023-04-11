Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he quit smoking and drinking in one go, says, a personal choice and demeanour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he quit smoking and drinking in one go

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Tumblr blog to discuss his thoughts on smoking and drinking, as well as how he quit the vices. The Bollywood megastar discussed his first experiences of drinking and smoking, which he tied into a discussion about social drinking. The renowned Bollywood star also revealed how he quit it years ago.

Amitabh Bachchan discussed how the consumption of alcohol appears 'practical,' especially when connected with the concept of social drinking,'. He took a deep dive that how at one point in time, practicals exclusively pertained to Science lab tests. He revealed that the transition from educational practicals to alcohol as a practical component of life occurred on the last day of college while gastronomically experimenting with pure alcohol. He claimed that this is what first exposed him to the "dis-effects of the elixir." Cigarettes, Bachchan continued, were also "in abundance in the years of freedom" for him.

Amitabh Bachchan on quitting

Amitabh Bachchan offered his thoughts on the pharmacological crutches designed to aid quitting while recounting his own experience of quitting both alcohol and smoking at the same time. He discussed his approach to quitting smoking, claiming that the only way to kick the cancer-causing habit is to quit immediately. Rather than gradually reducing the habit, he suggested smashing the cigarette while smoking and saying goodbye to it.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Bachchan resumed work on his upcoming film, Project K, despite still recovering from an injury he sustained on set. He suffered a rib cartilage and muscle tear while filming, and doctors advised him to rest at home after a CT scan in Hyderabad. Bachchan is also set to appear in several other upcoming films, including Ganapath, Section 84, a remake of The Intern, and R Balki's next.

