Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. DYK Deepika Padukone was paid more than Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak? Actor reveals 'I never made a fuss'

DYK Deepika Padukone was paid more than Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak? Actor reveals 'I never made a fuss'

Vikrant Massey addressed the pay disparity in the film industry, claiming that he is not paid as much as his female co-stars. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2023 21:12 IST
DYK Deepika was paid more than Vikrant in Chhapaak?
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE, VIKRANTMASSEY DYK Deepika was paid more than Vikrant in Chhapaak?

Vikrant Massey is one of the finest actors in the Tinsel Town. From the small screen to the big screen, his journey has been incredible and with every performance he has proved that he is here to stay. He has garnered a massive fan base with his acting chops. Recently, many Bollywood actresses have spoken out about the pay differences in the film industry. In a recent interview, Vikrant addressed the pay disparity.

Vikrant shared screen space with Deepika in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The actor discussed the film's box office failure and admitted that, despite its poor performance, he is still proud of it. He also shared that he believes that Chhapaak's performance was affected by political factors. Talking about the pay disparity, he told Etimes, "Bahar ke jo so-called 'A-listers' he woh bhi platforms pe films kar rahe he. Humare 'so-called A-listers' he yaha ke, superstars he, pichle 15-20 saalon se TV pe kaam kar rahe he. Most of my female co-stars have been paid more than me, I have never made a fuss about it. My big body of work does not give me as much money as you know, Deepika Padukone, of course."

Further, Vikrant went on to say, "I am comfortable in doing things I feel about, or strongly about in social media... There have been days when I have taken a few comments about me, my family, my wife... to heart and I haven't been able to sleep that day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in Gaslight alongside Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar recently. It could not impress the audience. Now, the actor has a sequel to his crime thriller Haseen Dilruba alongside Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.

Related Stories
Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer & others dazzle at Nita Ambani Mukesh Cultural Centre opening

Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer & others dazzle at Nita Ambani Mukesh Cultural Centre opening

Tiger vs Pathaan: Deepika Padukone-Katrina Kaif to share screen for first time? Here’s what we know

Tiger vs Pathaan: Deepika Padukone-Katrina Kaif to share screen for first time? Here’s what we know

DYK Deepika Padukone once told Kangana Ranaut 'maybe you aren't funny'? Find out why

DYK Deepika Padukone once told Kangana Ranaut 'maybe you aren't funny'? Find out why

Project K: BTS video of ‘Raiders’ from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer goes viral| WATCH

Project K: BTS video of ‘Raiders’ from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer goes viral| WATCH

Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: When and Where to watch Salman Khan's movie, Review, Box Office, Book Tickets

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana to unveil his first look from Dream Girl 2 on Eid? Deets inside

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News