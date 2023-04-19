DYK Deepika Padukone was paid more than Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak? Actor reveals 'I never made a fuss'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE, VIKRANTMASSEY DYK Deepika was paid more than Vikrant in Chhapaak?

Vikrant Massey is one of the finest actors in the Tinsel Town. From the small screen to the big screen, his journey has been incredible and with every performance he has proved that he is here to stay. He has garnered a massive fan base with his acting chops. Recently, many Bollywood actresses have spoken out about the pay differences in the film industry. In a recent interview, Vikrant addressed the pay disparity.

Vikrant shared screen space with Deepika in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The actor discussed the film's box office failure and admitted that, despite its poor performance, he is still proud of it. He also shared that he believes that Chhapaak's performance was affected by political factors. Talking about the pay disparity, he told Etimes, "Bahar ke jo so-called 'A-listers' he woh bhi platforms pe films kar rahe he. Humare 'so-called A-listers' he yaha ke, superstars he, pichle 15-20 saalon se TV pe kaam kar rahe he. Most of my female co-stars have been paid more than me, I have never made a fuss about it. My big body of work does not give me as much money as you know, Deepika Padukone, of course."

Further, Vikrant went on to say, "I am comfortable in doing things I feel about, or strongly about in social media... There have been days when I have taken a few comments about me, my family, my wife... to heart and I haven't been able to sleep that day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in Gaslight alongside Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar recently. It could not impress the audience. Now, the actor has a sequel to his crime thriller Haseen Dilruba alongside Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.

