'Sacrificing our love for...': Bigg Boss couple Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz announce their break up

After Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra, yet another Bigg Boss couple parted ways. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, who fell head over heels in love with each other during their stints in Bigg Boss 13, announced their break up on social media on Wednesday. Khurana shared a note not both X and Instagram and also cited the reason behind the separation.

Taking it to X, the Punjabi singer-actor wrote, "YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect out privacy........Himanshi."

Besides, Khurana also shared a note on her Instagram story that read, "When we tried...But we could not find a solution for our life...You still love each other but luck is not supporting for happily ever after...No hate only love. That's called mature decision."

When Himanshi and Asim fell in love with each other

For those who have been asleep for a decade, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz first met inside Bigg Boss 13. Riaz confessed about his feelings to her, however, she was already engaged with someone settled in Canada. Later, Khurana re-entered the show and announced that she had broken up with her fiance as she fell in love with Riaz. Post the show, the duo appeared together in several music videos and were spotted at multiple events together.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 11 couple Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra had also announced their break up.

