Saand Ki Aankh Udta Teetar Song Out: Taapsee and Bhumi's song is potential earworm

Saand Ki Aankh Udta Teetar Song Out

Makers of Saand Ki Aankh have dropped the first song of their film titled Udta Teetar. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer song is peppy and catchy. Sung by Sundihi Chauhan and Jyoti Nooran, lyrics of Udta Teetar have been penned by Raj Shekhar. The composition is by Vishal Mishra. Director Prakash Jha, who is playing patriarch Rattan Singh and Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh as the mentor of dadis are also seen in the video of Udta Teetar song.

Sharing the song on social media, Bhumi wrote, ''अब ना रुकेंगे हम सबको बता दें...जो भी रोकें राह थायें उसे घुसा दें #UdtaTeetar Song out now!''.

Check out the song below:

The song gives you a glimpse of India's heartland. The rustic charm and feel of this song will make you visit a village right now.

The video song of Udta Teetar is basically a montage of Bhumi and Taapsee's characters, who stealthily reach training venue after doing their daily chores such as ploughing fields, taking care of home and working at construction sites. They accompany their granddaughters for the practice session.

The video is an inspiration for those who give up easily to the obstacles that come to their way.

Saand Ki Aankh is based on octogenarian shooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar from Johri village of Uttar Pradesh. Popularly known as Revolver Dadis, they are one of the oldest sharpshooters of the world. The movie got mired in controversy when Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan questioned the filmmaker's selection of lead cast. Actresses around their 30s playing 60s plus roles didn't go down well with the veteran actresses.

Produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar, Saand Ki Aankh has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The film is slated to release on October 25.