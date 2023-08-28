Rumoured couple Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted partying together | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Palak Tiwari spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Palak Tiwari and her dating life never miss hitting the headlines. Daughter to TV star Shweta Tiwari, the actor is rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo stunned everyone when they were spotted partying together on Sunday night.

In the viral videos and pictures, Tiwari looked breathtaking in a blue mini-dress. She styled her look with a pair of matching boots and a cylindrical sling bag. She completed her look with a sleek high ponytail. On the other hand, Khan was spotted reaching the same party. He sported a white T-shirt and a pair of grey pants.

Watch the viral videos here:

The rumoured couple recently attended Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Palak Tiwari, earlier, refuted the dating rumours and clarified her bond with Khan as 'good friends.'

When Palak Tiwari denied dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Tiwari had said, "We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all,"

On the professional front, Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Co-starring Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill, Tiwari played the role of Khan's brother in the film. The actor rose to prominence with her appearance in the music video Bijlee Bijlee co-featuring Harrdy Sandhu and is often referred to as the Bijlee girl.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, is soon to make his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen opposite Kajol.

