Singer Armaan Malik engaged to influencer Aashna Shroff; see dreamy photos

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are engaged now! On August 28, the singer took to social media and shared dreamy photos. Armaan shared pictures of his engagement to longtime girlfriend and influencer Aashna and wrote, "and our forever has only just begun," along with a heart emoji. In the first picture, Armaan, dressed in an off-white suit, is seen going down on his knees and placing a ring on Aashna's finger, who looked beautiful in a white-red floral print dress.

In the second picture, Aashna flaunts her big diamond finger and looks so filled with love. Sharing the photos, Aashna also captioned, "Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you."

Soon after Armaan's post went viral, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple. "Aww congrats you guys," wrote Ishaan Khatter. Rhea Chakraborty said, "Many many congratulations." Divyanka Tripathi wrote, "Congratulations! Wishing you both happiness, health and prosperity with this new beginning!" singer Neeti Mohan added, "OMG congratulations guys. How cute."

The two don’t refrain from posting about each other on social media and have been spotted at multiple events. Armaan Malik and lifestyle blogger Aashna Shroff have apparently been in a relationship since 2019. In August, the singer penned a sweet birthday note for his girlfriend on his 30th birthday. It read, "Happy 30th to my favourite human. you’ve been here on this planet for 10,957 days and even though I’ve been a part of your life only for 2,384 of those, it feels like it’s been a lifetime knowing you. Kasam se, doing nothing with you is better than doing anything with anybody. love you @aashnashroff."

