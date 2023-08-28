Cancer survivor Nafisa Ali shares throwback photos from 2019, says 'I am loving life...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAFISA ALI Nafisa Ali

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali on Monday shared a series of images taken in 2019 when she was battling cancer. She posted images of herself after her surgery for 'primary peritoneal cancer' and wrote, "This was in February 2019 of me after my cancer surgery for primary Peritoneal cancer… I am grateful to my husband and children Armana, Pia and Ajit who did everything in their power to make me feel positive and beautiful. I am loving life and well. Blessing to all and I pray for all of you to have great health. Keep smiling,” and added the hashtags 'cancer' and 'cancer survivor'.

In response, designer Farah Khan Ali said, "Love your spirit my Naf," with a bunch of heart emojis.

In 2020, Nafisa revealed that she was also diagnosed with leukoderma, a skin disorder. Updating her fans and followers, Nafisa said, "Ever since my chemotherapy I started noticing white patches on my neck area ... now being by the sea and getting a tan, I can tell it's on my face too. Such is life ... you win some and lose some. I have been diagnosed with Leukoderma ... What is it? Quite similar to the skin condition 'Vitiligo' –leukoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural colour."

Nafisa Ali's work front

Nafisa was recently seen in the film Uunchai. The movie, which celebrates friendship, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Uunchai tracks the journey of three aged friends (Bachchan, Kher and Irani), who decide to embark on a trek to the Everest base camp to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen (Denzongpa). How their trek turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual experience as they battle their physical limitations and discover freedom forms the story of the film.

Talking about working with Amitabh Bachchan, Nafisa said, "It’s been a dream come true to have worked in ‘Uunchai’ -A film of friendship and adventure ! -produced by Rajshree Productions and with Sooraj Barjatya as director the cameo role I played made me so thrilled and happy, co-acting beside my reel life hero Amitabh Bachchan who is an institution of great acting excellence …that I have always admired. My blessings and good luck follow the team of Uunchai."

