Sangeeta Bijlani steals the spotlight at Miss Diva 2023, fans can't believe she's 63

Former Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Miss Diva 2023 grand finale on Sunday evening. Often tagged as Salman Khan's former girlfriend, Bijlani, yet again, proved that she is more than just a tag.

For the event, the model-actor slipped into a pink sequinned bodycon outfit and stunned everyone as she made her appearance on the red carpet. She completed her look with nude pink lips and wavy curly hair. For accessories, Bijlani donned a pair of statement earrings with a metal appearance and two solitaire diamond rings on both her ring fingers.

Take a look at her photos from Miss Diva 2023 grand finale:

Sangeeta Bijlani at Miss Diva 2023 grand finale

Sangeeta Bijlani stuns fans with her look

Viral Bhayani also shared a video on his Instagram handle where Sangeeta Bijlani can be seen posing for the paparazzi. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Sangeeta bijlani is defining the age is just a number for her. she is ageing like just fine wine. look how beautiful she is looking."

Soon after the video took over the internet, fans were bowled with her charisma. One user wrote, "I don't believe this." Another user wrote, "She looks stunning." Yet another user wrote, "Sangeetha is indeed 63 and rocking!"

Sangeet Bijlani's professional stint

Bijlani began her career in showbiz with modelling and was crowned as Femina Miss India 1980. Following this, she represented India at the Miss Universe pageant and won the Best National Costume award. In 1988, she made her Bollywood debut with Qatil co-starring Aditya Pancholi, and further worked in films like Lakshman Rekha, Izzat, Yodha, and others. Bijlani was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress category for Jurm opposite Vinod Khanna.

About Miss Diva 2023

The 11th edition of Miss Diva 2023 grand finale took place on August 27. From Harnaaz Sandhu to Pratik Gandhi, several stars graced the red carpet with their appearances.

