Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani goes on late night drive with singer Tony Kakkar, video viral

Manisha Rani emerged as one of the most-talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her stint in the reality show was a joyride and garnered a colossal fan following for the internet sensation. From her bond with Abhishek Malhan to her flirtatious friendship with Elvish Yadav, Rani won the hearts of millions of the Bigg Boss audience.

If you followed the season, you must remember her banter with singer Tony Kakkar during the concert episode. The duo was recently spotted on a late-night drive together.

Manisha Rani goes on long drive with Tony Kakkar

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein Manisha Rani can be seen singing along to Neha Kakkar's song as Tony Kakkar drives the car. The duo was not alone and was accompanied by one of their friends. What grabbed fans' eyeballs was Rani still wearing the pendant gifted by Abhishek Malhan inside the BB OTT 2 house.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, Rani and Kakkar's fans couldn't hold their breath and shared their excitement on social media. One fan wrote, "LATE NIGHT DRIVE WITH TONY AND TEAM, BUT LOCKET GALE ME ABHISHEK KA... WOW GUYS." Another fan wrote, "This is what #ManishaRani fans should see and focus now. She is happy with tony and really he treats her so nicely so focus on the #Tonisha mv and ignore all dramas."

"She is so unbothered in life, really wanna reach her level of dgaf attitude," wrote the third fan.

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Tony Kakkar On Sunday announced a music video with Manisha Rani. Sharing an adorable post on his Instagram, the singer wrote, "#ToniSha Out Soon." The reel video shared by Kakkar consists of a few snippets of their meet.

Watch here:

