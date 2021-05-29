Image Source : TWITTER/@RONITBOSEROY Ronit Roy shares cryptic tweet, says 'Hard to stay real when you see fake doing so well'

Actor Ronit Roy posted a cryptic tweet on Friday talking about the real and fake sides of humanity. "It's so hard to stay real when you see fake doing so well... but then I smile and say to myself. That's them, this is me. I will be me, I will stay me 'cause I believe in ME!" Ronit wrote on Twitter.

Commenting on his tweet, netizens showered the actor with love for being who he is and asked him to never change. They also appreciated his work.

He then shared another tweet stating, "“The free man is he who does not fear to go to the end of his thought.” ~ Leon Blum"

Just a few days ago, Ronit had tweeted words of encouragement for his fans. "If you're strong and you know it., stay soft , steady, humble and kind. Only the weak talk about and project strength all the time. So don't be in the wrong pack!" the actor had written.

Earlier, the actor had shared another cryptic tweet about the people in power. "Yaar I fail to get this. People in position of power and influence tweet about a burning issue but only a handful of them actually come on ground and work to resolve it! Maidan main aao na yaar! Lead by example!sirf salaah dene Se kuch nahin hota," Ronit Roy tweeted

However, the actor did not explain which "burning issue" he is speaking about and who are the "people in position of power and influence" he is referring to in his cryptic tweet.

Ronit, who is currently in Goa, had recently shared a video on Instagram to talk about the effect of the cyclone Tauktae over Goa. Ronit, who is a regular in Goa for the last 25 to 30 years, said he has never seen the place in such a deserted condition. The actor also informed how, after the cyclone, there was no electricity or water supply for at least five days.

(With IANS inputs)