Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar's efforts led Shabana Azmi to romance with Dharmendra

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The film is helmed by Karan Johar and it also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. After much waiting, it is slated to release in theatres in July, 2023. In the film, Shabana Azmi will be seen romancing Dharmendra's character. In a recent interview, she discussed how she was taken aback when she first heard about the romantic scenes with Dharmendra and how Karan Johar had to persuade her to believe in him.

During an interview with Filme Shilmy, Shabana Azmi said, "Karan Johar is a dedicated Hindi film fan. Definitely, the whole idea of romance between me and Dharmendra’s character, is based on little snippets from Hindi films…so you will feast on what he’s got there."

She went on to say that she can't disclose much about it and that she was surprised to learn about it. "I can’t reveal too much, but it is certainly there. For me anything that surprises me is interesting. So it surprised me, and I said ‘Oh God,’ and it took some convincing and he (Karan Johar) said, ‘no just believe me, just trust me’ and if a director says ‘trust me’, I immediately trust the director," she said.

Meanwhile, the romantic comedy was supposed to hit the big screen on April 28, but it will now be released on July 28. Karan Johar took to social media to announce the new release date of his star-studded romantic film. He wrote on Instagram, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hain taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023 (sic)."

