Sonu Nigam Case: Mika Singh addresses the incident; 'I always have ten bodyguards'

Sonu Nigam's selfie incident has left the entertainment industry in shock. The renowned playback singer was allegedly manhandled over taking a selfie at an event in Mumbai. Sonu Nigam and his two colleagues were allegedly pushed by the son of an MLA during a scuffle over taking a selfie with the singer at a musical event on Monday night in suburban Chembur. Now, singer Mika Singh has voiced support for the singer.

Mika took to his Instagram account, shared a picture with Sonu, and penned a note addressing the unfortunate incident. He wrote, "It’s Very sad & shocking hear that the respected singer @sonunigamofficial was attacked, that too in MUMBAI. Whenever I’m doing shows in the Northern part of India I always have min 10 bodyguards with me but in mumbai I don’t have bodyguards with me because this is the most beautiful and safest city of india. I believe that all that all the artist should be given respect. As we are made by people for the people. We are with you @sonunigamofficial bhai. Stay Blessed."

Meanwhile, after the incident, Sonu Nigam filed a complaint, based on which the Chembur police registered an FIR against Swapnil Phaterpekar, the son of local Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

After filing the complaint, the singer said, "I also fell on the steps after I was pushed. Rabbani (Nigam's colleague and son of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan) came to help me and he, too, was pushed. God forbid, if something would have been there, he could have died. I filed a complaint because people must think about it when they force someone to take a selfie."

