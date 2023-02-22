Ahead of Selfiee release, Akshay Kumar breaks world record by taking 184 selfies in 3 minutes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's Instagram upload with Emraan Hashmi

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is currently prepping up for his upcoming release Selfiee. Both Akshay and Emraan Hashmi have joined hands for the first time in the remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License. Recently Akshay has broken a Guinness World Record for the most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet-and-greet with fans in Mumbai for the promotion of his upcoming movie. The superstar is the title holder with 184 selfies.

Akshay Kumar has broken the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on 22 January 2018. Previously, global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record in 2015, with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the San Andreas premiere in London.

Akshay said, "I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career."

Recently the latest track 'Kudi Chamkeeli' from the movie has set the internet on fire. Bringing back YoYo Honey Singh to Bollywood, the classy track also features Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty.

Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License released in 2019 and is produced by Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kumar's Cape of Good Films, and Magic Frames. Apart from Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in the movie. The movie is slated to release on 24th February.

Meanwhile, Akshay will star next in 'OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and the yet-to-titled 'Soorarai Pottru' remake. Emraan is reported to be seen in 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

(With inputs from IANS)

