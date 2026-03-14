Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia submit Rs 50,000 security bond in Rouse Avenue Court after excise policy discharge

New Delhi:

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia appeared before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday (March 14), submitting Rs 50,000 personal surety bonds each following their discharge in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Delhi Excise Policy corruption case.

Compliance with court-ordered procedure

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders complied with the trial court's February 27 directive, which discharged all 23 accused, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, after a 1,100+ paragraph judgment found no evidence of conspiracy or irregularities in the now-scrapped policy's formulation. Under CrPC Section 437A, discharged or acquitted individuals must furnish bonds to ensure court appearance if higher courts entertain appeals, preventing absconding amid potential state challenges.

CBI challenges discharge in Delhi High Court

The CBI has filed a criminal revision petition in the Delhi High Court contesting the trial court's refusal to frame charges, with Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issuing notices to the accused earlier this week and staying adverse remarks against a CBI officer. Kejriwal has urged Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya to reassign the petition from Sharma's bench, citing procedural concerns as the master of the roster.

Know background of case: Policy scrutiny clears AAP leaders

The probe alleged the AAP government's excise policy favored private liquor firms via kickbacks, but the court ruled it stemmed from legitimate consultations, rejecting CBI's 'overarching conspiracy' narrative lacking witness corroboration or recoveries. This development bolsters AAP's claims of political vendetta, freeing the duo from trial while appeals loom, potentially reshaping the long-running saga tied to 2022 policy changes.