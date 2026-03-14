Alia Bhatt spotted holidaying in Hong Kong with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha ahead of 33rd birthday

New Delhi:

Carving out time from their film shoots, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor frequently head off on vacations. Tomorrow, March 15, marks Alia Bhatt's 33rd birthday. To celebrate his wife's special day, Ranbir Kapoor has traveled to Hong Kong. Their little daughter, Raha, is also part of this family vacation.

In a video going viral on social media, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen taking a stroll with their daughter, Raha, in a park in Hong Kong. Ranbir Kapoor was observed attentively looking after his daughter. The couple appeared in casual attire, while their daughter, Raha, looked visibly happy on the occasion.

Watch the video here:

About Alia's birthday

Alia Bhatt was born on 15 March 1993 in Bombay, India, now known as Mumbai, in the state of Maharashtra. Alia Bhatt is the daughter of a renowned director, Mahesh Bhatt, and actress Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt grew up in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt is a British citizen by virtue of her mother. She studied at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. She has an elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and two half-siblings, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt.

She married Ranbir Kapoor on 14 April 2022 at his family home in Mumbai and the two welcomes their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

On the work front

This year, Ranbir Kapoor's film Ramayana is set to be released on Diwali 2026. Additionally, he is working on a film titled Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia Bhatt will also be seen starring alongside him and Vicky Kaushal in this project.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also working on a female-centric action film titled Alpha. The Yash Raj Film that also features Sharvari Wagh will be released on July 10, 2026. The spy-thriller is directed by Shiv Rawail.

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