Ricky Kej 'speechless' after PM Modi congratulates him on Grammy win

Ricky Kej won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara', when none other than celebrated Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer congratulated him.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: April 05, 2022 16:59 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@MBPATIL

Bengaluru-based music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej, who won his second Grammy for his new-age album 'Divine Tides', was left "speechless" after he received a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his win.

Modi took to Instagram to congratulate Kej on Twitter, he wrote: "Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!"

An awestruck Kej replied: "Wow.. speechless! To receive praise from the Hon'ble Prime Minister himself! Thank you @narendramodi ji, I hope I made you proud. You set me on the path of Environmental Consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st GRAMMY Award, and here I am today :-) Thanks for your blessings."

Kej won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara', when none other than celebrated Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer congratulated him.

The dentist-turned-composer, who has also done ad jingles and written the scores of many Kannada films, on Monday greeted the audience with a namaste as he stepped on to the stage at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, venue of the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

