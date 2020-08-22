Rhea Chakraborty said 'sorry babu' when she saw Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains at Cooper Hospital

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty said 'sorry babu' when she saw Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains

It has been two months and a week to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and his family has been awaiting justice. On July 25, the late actor's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide and compelling the actor to feel depressed. Now, CBI has taken over the case and the investigation is underway to know what happened with Sushant on June 14. While it was called a suicide at the beginning, the actor's family believe that he was murdered. Rhea Chakraborty is the prime suspect in the case. Now, an eye witness has come forward to claim that the Jalebi actress had visited Sushant's mortal remains at the Cooper Hospital and had said 'Sorry babu' looking at him.

Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital for post-mortem after he was allegedly found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14. Pictures and videos have surfaced in which the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is seen visiting the hospital on that day. She even went inside the mortuary where no one was allowed and stayed there for 45 minutes. An eye witness, named Surjeet Singh Rathore has told that he was the one who showed Rhea the body of Sushant and said that the actress kept her hand on Sushant's chest and said 'Sorry Babu' when she saw him. He also said that Rhea's mother and brother Showik also wanted to see the mortal remains but Mumbai Police did not allow them. Surjeet also said that Ssandip Singh should be taken in custody.

Reacting to the same, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said, "Rhea going to mortuary is very suspicious as she had no relationship with Sushant Singh on day of his death. Mumbai police will have to answer how did they allow her to enter before postmortem. There's possibility of tampering with evidence."

#Rhea going to mortuary is very suspicious as she had no relationship with Sushant Singh on day of his death. Mumbai police will have to answer how did they allow her to enter before postmortem. There's possibility of tampering with evidence:Lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father pic.twitter.com/i7WsQ08B04 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Meanwhile, CBI on Friday contacted the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to seek medico-legal opinion on the autopsy report of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sudhir Gupta, head of forensic science department at AIIMS Delhi, told IANS, "The CBI has contacted us and they wanted a competent medical board to examine the postmortem report, the crime scene and give an opinion along with the request to visit Mumbai to cross verify the facts."

When asked when the team will visit Mumbai, he said, "The team of AIIMS will soon decide when to visit Mumbai and examine the flat where the actor was found dead."

Onn Friday, Enforcement Directorate (ED), who has been looking at the money trailer in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, recorded the statement of the late actor's sister Priyanka Singh.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage